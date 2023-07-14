Surgeons Reattach 12-Year-Old Boy’s Head After It Was Internally Decapitated

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy underwent surgery last month to reattach his head to the rest of his body after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

After the accident, Suleiman Hassan was airlifted to Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem, southwest of Jerusalem for treatment.

Hassan suffered internal decapitation, a condition in which the skull is detached from the top vertebrae of the spine.

“Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room,” said Dr. Ohad Einav, the orthopedic specialist leading the surgery told The Times of Israel.

After several hours of surgery that required doctors to use what Einav told the Times was “new plates and fixations in the damaged area,” Hassan’s procedure was deemed a success.

Einav noted that Hassan’s injury has projected survival rate of only 50%, according to i24 News.

“The injury is extremely rare, but we do know that because children between ages four and 10 have heads that are large in relation to their bodies, they are more susceptible than adults,” Einav said.

Einav led the extremely rare surgery together with Dr. Ziv Asa.

While the operation occurred in June, doctors waited a month to announce the results. The success of the procedure was announced after Hasan was discharged with a cervical splint.

“The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process is no small thing,” Einav told the Times.

According to Israel’s TPS news agency, Hassan’s father did not leave his son’s bedside during the entire recovery process and was thankful of the outcome.

“Bless you all,” the father said. “Thanks to you, he regained his life even when the odds were low and the danger was obvious.”

“What saved him were professionalism, technology and quick decision-making by the trauma and orthopedics team,” the father said to TPS

Calling the surgery amazing, Dr. Marc Siegel, Clinical Professor of Medicine and a practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center and Fox News contributor, told Fox News Digital that the procedure is only possible if major blood vessels remain intact.

“The key is preserving blood flow to the brain,” Siegel said. “It sounds like – from the story – that the major blood vessels were likely not severed and that this involved an orthopedic rebuilding – probably using rods and reattaching ligaments and possibly bone grafts and implants.”

While surgeries like Hassan's are rare, a 2015 review study found that internal decapitation is three times more common in children than adults, CBS News reported.