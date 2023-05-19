Surgeon Fired After Recruiting Janitor to Help with Toe Amputation

A hospital in western Germany has apologized after it was revealed that one of their surgeons had a hospital cleaner assist in a toe amputation in 2020, according to the Associated Press.
Public broadcaster SWR reported that the incident did not result in any complications for the patient, but the doctor has since been fired. The hospital’s chief executive told SWR that the doctor decided to go ahead with the procedure despite the fact that there was no qualified assistant available.
According to local paper Mainzer Allgemeine Zeitung, while under local anesthesia, the patient became restless and the surgeon recruited a nearby cleaner — who had no previous medical experience — to hold the patient’s leg and hand him medical tools.
The incident was reported after a hospital manager saw the cleaner holding bloody gauze pads in the operating room.
