Surge in Sexual Activity on Tombstones Force Cops to Request ‘Protection’

Drinking and drug use also occurring at cemetery, according to local police

Madeline Fitzgerald
The police outlined several petty crimes which they claim routinely occur at the cemetery.Getty Images

British police officers are suggesting changes to a city cemetery, due to what they claim is a problem with people having sex on top of tombstones. 

The frisky activity was described in a recent town improvement plan, drafted by Suffolk County police, for the city of Ipswich. The city is located in southeastern England, about 67 miles from London. 

In the improvement plan, the police outlined several other petty crimes that they claim routinely occur at the cemetery. 

"In publicly accessible but secluded locations such as this, it is sadly common to find raised tombstones being used as tables to consume alcohol and drugs," the improvement plan reads, according to the BBC

"They are also sometimes the site of sexual activity."

In an effort to mitigate these crimes, the police suggested that the town “design out crime,” by making it logistically harder to engage in rule-breaking, the BBC reports. 

The Suffolk police suggested putting railings on the top of tombstones, to deter people from using them as a convenient flat surface, according to the BBC. 

“In a religious setting, this anti-social behavior is particularly disrespectful,” the report reads, according to the BBC.  

“It is more likely that this will occur in the area at the back of the church when the protective railings are removed.” 

Additionally, the police report recommended adding more surveillance cameras and brighter lighting in problem areas.

The Ipswich Borough Council plans to review these recommendations at a Wednesday meeting. 

