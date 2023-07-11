Pro Surfing Star Mikala Jones Dead at 44 After Tragic Accident

Hawaiian professional surfer Mikala Jones died Sunday after suffering a large laceration in a surfing accident, the magazine Surfline first reported. He was 44.

Jones’ daughter, Isabella, confirmed his death in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption and several beautiful family photos.

“I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it,” Isabella wrote. “I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most."

Mikala Jones of the US turns during the Panasonic Shockwave U.S. Open at the Huntington Pier in Huntington Beach, California in July 2000. Christopher Ruppel/Allsport/Getty Images

Jones, who has lived in Indonesia for several years, was surfing near the Mentawai Islands Sunday morning when an accident caused a nearly 4-inch cut near his groin, likely from a fin on his surfboard, Surfline reported. It was speculated he severed the femoral artery.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident but was declared dead shortly after.

"I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real," Isabella wrote. "I love you so much, Dad, and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you, and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon."

"Life will never be the same without you."