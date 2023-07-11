Pro Surfing Star Mikala Jones Dead at 44 After Tragic Accident
The Hawaiian professional was surfing in Indonesia at the time of the accident
Hawaiian professional surfer Mikala Jones died Sunday after suffering a large laceration in a surfing accident, the magazine Surfline first reported. He was 44.
Jones’ daughter, Isabella, confirmed his death in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption and several beautiful family photos.
“I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it,” Isabella wrote. “I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most."
Jones, who has lived in Indonesia for several years, was surfing near the Mentawai Islands Sunday morning when an accident caused a nearly 4-inch cut near his groin, likely from a fin on his surfboard, Surfline reported. It was speculated he severed the femoral artery.
He was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident but was declared dead shortly after.
"I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real," Isabella wrote. "I love you so much, Dad, and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you, and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon."
"Life will never be the same without you."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews