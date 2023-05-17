Surfing Alligator Joins Swimmers at Alabama Beach
"The things you never think you'll see," said Matt Harvill, who filmed the encounter.
Beachgoers on Alabama's Dauphin Island were startled to discover a large alligator bobbing along the waves earlier this month, the Associated Press reported.
Matt Harvill, a 27-year-old from Mobile, was taking pregnancy announcement photos with his girlfriend when he spotted the gator. His photos and videos of the unique sight have been shared over 3,000 times.
"The things you never think you'll see," Harvill wrote. "Heading towards the west end, be careful y'all."
Several onlookers approached the gator as it calmly glided through the waves.
"It didn't hiss, charge or open its mouth at all," Harvill told the AP. "It seemed like it was kind of spectating and seeing what was going on."
A conservation expert in Alabama said to the AP that alligators are common in Alabaman bayous and estuaries. And although they are sometimes thought of as slow-moving creatures, they can travel long distances in search of food.
"I didn't want to step foot in the water after that!" Harvill said.
