Surfer Fighting for Life After Brutal 'Prolonged' Shark Attack at Crowded Beach
News.
Surfer Fighting for Life After Brutal ‘Prolonged’ Shark Attack at Crowded Beach

'His foot ripped off, and basically he was bleeding everywhere,' a witness told a local news station

Jason Hahn
A Great White Shark.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A 44-year-old surfer suffered severe leg injuries while trying to fight off a shark on Friday in Australia.

The surfer, Toby Begg, spent 30 seconds fighting off the shark, estimated to be between 12 and 13 feet long, according to Australia's 9 News. Authorities described the attack as "sustained and prolonged."

"The reports are that a man has tried to fight this shark for 30 seconds and has then swum himself to shore where he has realized he has sustained significant lower leg injuries," Chief Inspector Martin Burke from NSW Police said, per the outlet.

The incident occurred at Watonga Rocks on Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie, located in New South Wales.

An off-duty emergency doctor and bystanders helped apply a tourniquet to his leg to stop the bleeding. Begg later underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries at Macquarie Hospital, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

A witness described the scene as "really scary," noting that Begg's foot was severely injured and there was a lot of blood.

"I have never seen anything like it," a witness told 9 News. "His foot ripped off, and basically he was bleeding everywhere."

Australia's 7 News reported that Begg lost "at least one of his legs" due to the attack.

The beach was closed after the incident, and authorities used a drone to identify the shark species.

According to the Herald, the northern coast of New South Wales has seen previous shark attacks, with some resulting in fatalities.

