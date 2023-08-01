Surfer Bitten by Shark Is Fourth Attack in Florida County This Year - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Surfer Bitten by Shark Is Fourth Attack in Florida County This Year

The incident happened off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, known as the 'shark bite capital of the world'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Bull Shark off the coast of Jupiter, FloridaJulian Gunther / Getty Images

A young surfer was bitten by a shark in Florida on Monday, making him the fourth victim of such an attack in Volusia County this year alone.

The incident happened off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, known as the "shark bite capital of the world."

Fire officials confirmed to The Messenger that the injured 22-year-old man was still on the mend at an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The surfer apparently told police he had seen sharks in the waters on Monday morning, but didn't see any in the ocean at the time of the attack.

Read More

It was unclear where on his body the surfer had been bitten, or what kind of shark may have been behind the attack.

Emergency responders in Volusia County have had a busy 2023. Monday's call to New Smyrna Beach was the fourth regarding a shark bite that they've received this year. Most recently, they were summoned to the same beach two weeks ago after a 21-year-old surfer was nipped.

By comparison, there were seven shark bites in the county in all of 2022 and sixteen during 2021.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.