Surfer Bitten by Shark Is Fourth Attack in Florida County This Year

A young surfer was bitten by a shark in Florida on Monday, making him the fourth victim of such an attack in Volusia County this year alone.
The incident happened off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, known as the "shark bite capital of the world."
Fire officials confirmed to The Messenger that the injured 22-year-old man was still on the mend at an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The surfer apparently told police he had seen sharks in the waters on Monday morning, but didn't see any in the ocean at the time of the attack.
It was unclear where on his body the surfer had been bitten, or what kind of shark may have been behind the attack.
Emergency responders in Volusia County have had a busy 2023. Monday's call to New Smyrna Beach was the fourth regarding a shark bite that they've received this year. Most recently, they were summoned to the same beach two weeks ago after a 21-year-old surfer was nipped.
By comparison, there were seven shark bites in the county in all of 2022 and sixteen during 2021.
