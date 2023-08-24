Surface-to-air Missile, Wine Crate Bomb — Theories Swirl on Take-Down of Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin’s Jet

A day after a private jet carrying the head of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group fell from the sky, intelligence agencies and social media bloggers offered assessments as to what happened to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s flight—attributing the crash to causes as varied as exploding wine crates and missiles fired by Russian air defense forces.

Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 jet was making the short flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon when it crashed in the Tver region west of Moscow, killing all 10 aboard. The mercenary leader and one-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was listed on the passenger manifest—and on Thursday Putin and local investigators said they had confirmed that Prigozhin, his top commander Dmitry Utkin and eight others had perished.

Prigozhin had traveled often in the two months since his aborted mutiny against Putin, despite a deal that was to have exiled him and his fighters to Belarus and a pledge by the Kremlin to take all "necessary measures" to punish him for the revolt. Prigozhin was seen in his native St Petersburg, and then in Africa (or at least that’s what he claimed in a video posted earlier this week on social media).

On Wednesday, according to the jet’s manifest, Prigozhin and his aides were headed from Moscow to St Petersburg, on a flight that reached its cruising altitude of around 28,000 feet at 6:10 pm local time. At 6:19, the plane plunged roughly 8,000 feet in just 30 seconds.

Its last recorded transmission, picked up by the tracking website Flightradar24, came at around 6:20 pm, with the plane at an approximate altitude of 19,000 feet.

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters. “They may have been wrestling” with the controls “after whatever happened."

As the jet—or what remained of it—hurtled from the sky, eyewitnesses were reported to have heard two loud explosions.

Investigators at the site of a plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Russia's Tver region, on August 24, 2023. Russian state-run news agencies on August 23, 2023 said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers on the Embraer private jet. Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

What caused these explosions remains unclear. Some Wagner social media channels pointed a finger at Russian air defense forces, saying those forces had shot down the plane with surface-to-air missiles.

British intelligence sources told the BBC that they suspected the hand of the Russian domestic intelligence agency, known as the FSB, but didn’t speculate on the methods used. The Wall Street Journal said Thursday that U.S. intelligence officials believe Prigozhin was assassinated, but that the plane did not appear to have been shot down.

That would leave an on-board explosive as the likely explanation. The Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which is linked to Russian security services, said Thursday the plane's cargo may have been included wine crates rigged with bombs.

“Supposedly someone testified that at the very last moment, a certain gift consisting of a crate of expensive wine was loaded unto the plane,” the VChK-OGPU channel said. “And now they are looking into claims that the crate may have contained a bomb.”

“Certainly it's an inside job, the suggestion is that it's a bomb in a wine crate,” former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele told Sky News. “That's a kind of ironic end for Putin's former caterer.”

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that explosives had been placed in the jet’s landing gear, the Prigozhin 2023 Telegram channel said Thursday.

Yet another possible clue, which first appeared on the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel late Wednesday, referenced a purported conversation between Kristina Raspopova, the flight attendant on the ill-fated Embraer, and her family. She was said to have told them that just before it took off, the jet was “taken away for some short-term and incomprehensible repairs.”

“Relatives of flight attendant Kristina Raspopova were told about strange manipulations with the plane before the last flight,” a post on the channel claimed, attributing the information to Raspopova’s brother.

Which one of these theories is closest to the truth is not yet—and may never be—known.

As U.S. President Joe Biden put it when reports of the crash first emerged Wednesday: “I don’t know for a fact what happened.” But he added that “there is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind.”