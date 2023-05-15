The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider a lower court case contested by South Carolina Republicans which found racial gerrymandering in one of the state’s congressional districts.  

    Earlier this year, a lower court found that the Republican-majority legislature intentionally re-drew congressional boundaries to remove Black voters in an effort to flip a Democrat-held state house seat in a district that covers Charleston County, including the city of Charleston. 

    The state carved up the maps after seeing data from the 2020 U.S. Census and used the new lines in the November midterm elections, which gave a Republican candidate a larger margin of victory than in the last two elections. 

    Republican Rep. Nancy Mace won the seat in 2020 beating Joe Cunningham who became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina in 30 years in 2018.  Mace won by a wider margin than she had two years previously during the 2022 midterms. 

    Civil rights groups, including the NAACP,  filed a lawsuit against the state Legislature saying the state disenfranchised and removed over 60 percent of Black voters to another district. 

    South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith(R) said he anticipated the decision would be appealed. “I maintain that the House drew maps without racial bias and in the best interest of all the people of this state,” Smith said in a statement following the lower court decision, according to the Associated Press. 

