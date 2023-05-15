The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Supreme Court to Take Trump Hotel Documents Case

    The case stems from questions about a Trump-owned hotel in Washington while he was in office.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    The Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to hear a case on whether individual Democratic lawmakers should be able to sue for documents relating to former President Donald Trump’s former Washington, D.C. hotel. 

    The Department of Justice told the court that it is important to wipe the ruling from the books as it could lead to a slew of lawsuits from individual members of Congress.

    The case stems from the 2013 decision by the General Services Administration to lease the Old Post Office Building to the Trump family so it could operate a hotel there. 

    Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee submitted various requests after Trump won the 2016 election to seek access to documents relating to the agreement. 

    Citing a federal law that requires executive agencies to provide information to members of Congress, the members questioned whether the former president had a conflict of interest.

    Now a Waldorf Astoria and no longer owned by the family, The Trump International Hotel, which operated throughout Trump's time in office, raised numerous legal, ethical, and constitutional concerns. 

