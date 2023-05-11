Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to California Law On Humane Pork Sales

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge Thursday to California’s right to bar the sale of pork, veal, and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet certain minimum space standards.
The justices upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit from the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation who argued the law, known as Proposition 12, violated the Commerce Clause.
It was a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.
