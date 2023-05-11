The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to California Law On Humane Pork Sales

    Proposition 12 bans selling products from cows that don’t have at least 24 square feet of space and the ability to move in their pens

    Published
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Robert Alexander/Getty Images

    The Supreme Court rejected a challenge Thursday to California’s right to bar the sale of pork, veal, and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet certain minimum space standards.

    The justices upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit from the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation who argued the law, known as Proposition 12, violated the Commerce Clause. 

    It was a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.

