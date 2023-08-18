Supreme Court Orders India’s Judges To Stop Calling Women ‘Harlots’ and ‘Seductresses’ After Years of Trivializing Rape

India’s Supreme Court issued a handbook for judges on Wednesday in an effort to weed out misogynistic language in its court system.

The 31-page document encourages judges to avoid using terms like "seductress," "slut," "hooker" and "harlot," and provides alternative and more sensitive terms instead.

“If harmful stereotypes are relied on by judges, it can lead to a distortion of the objective and impartial application of the law. This will perpetuate discrimination and exclusion,” Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, the chief justice of India, wrote in the "Handbook On Combating Gender Stereotypes."

"I sincerely hope that this Handbook is widely read by all members of the legal profession in India to ensure that legal reasoning and writing is free of harmful notions about women," he said.

The book lays out a list of terms it discourages.

Instead of calling a woman a "harlot," "seductress," "whore" or "slut," it says to just say "woman." It asks judges to refrain from calling mothers "unwed" and avoid referring to clothing as "provocative."

It also advises against the term "child prostitute," suggesting instead "child who has been trafficked." The handbook discourages referring to children born outside marriage as "bastards."

The book lays out common stereotypes and ways to avoid falling into their traps. Judges shouldn't ask men in rape trials if they are willing to marry their alleged victim, it says.

“Marriage is not a remedy to the violence of rape,” the book says. And dispels the idea that "it is not possible for a man to rape a sex worker."

Ranjana Kumari, the head of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi, told The Guardian the guidelines are “long overdue."

“Language is a tool through which we shape perceptions and behavior. When lawyers use words like slut or whore, it is part of victim-shaming and will affect a woman’s legal fate,” she said.

Reports of rape are hauntingly familiar in India, according to the Associated Press.

Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight since the 2012 gang rape and brutal killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack galvanized massive protests, the AP reported, and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffer penalties for those convicted of the crime.

While the handbook guidelines are well intended, it is unclear what effect the suggestions will have. In 2020, a high-court judge in Ind

ia ruled it is “unbecoming of a woman to fall asleep after being raped,” according to The Guardian.

Recent research from Pew Research Center said that Indians overwhelmingly believe that wives must always obey their husbands and that if few jobs exist, men should be prioritized.

Crimes against women were up in India by 15.3% between 2020 and 2021, and thousands of women are murdered or die by suicide each year in deaths related to dowry disputes.