Supreme Court Dismisses Attempt to Lift California Fois Gras Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case seeking to overturn California’s ban on the in-state sale of foie gras.

The court rejected the case without comment on Monday morning.

The state has had a ban for more than a decade on the production and sale of products that are “the result of force-feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size.”

Residents can still buy the food produced out of state but California stores and restaurants can not sell or serve it.

Producers challenged the law arguing that the state law conflicts with federal rules.

This is the third time farmers had brought their case to the Supreme Court, according to USA Today.

The Humane Society and other groups are backing California’s law, arguing the process constituted cruelty to animals.

However, producers argued that the force-feeding process mimicked something that happens in the wild when ducks and geese overeat to store up extra nutrition for their long annual migration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.