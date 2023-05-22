The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Supreme Court Dismisses Attempt to Lift California Fois Gras Ban

    The high court rejected the suit without comment.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case seeking to overturn California’s ban on the in-state sale of foie gras.

    The court rejected the case without comment on Monday morning.

    The state has had a ban for more than a decade on the production and sale of products that are “the result of force-feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size.”

    Residents can still buy the food produced out of state but California stores and restaurants can not sell or serve it.

    Read More

    Producers challenged the law arguing that the state law conflicts with federal rules.

    This is the third time farmers had brought their case to the Supreme Court, according to USA Today.

    The Humane Society and other groups are backing California’s law, arguing the process constituted cruelty to animals.

    However, producers argued that the force-feeding process mimicked something that happens in the wild when ducks and geese overeat to store up extra nutrition for their long annual migration.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.