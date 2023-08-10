Supermarket’s AI-Powered Meal Planner Tells Customers to Make ‘Poison Sandwiches,’ Deadly Gas

A New Zealand supermarket chain developed an app to provide AI-generated meal plans for customers, but its recipes included chlorine gas and ant-poison sandwiches.
Pak ‘n Save created the Savey Meal-Bot with the intent of assisting shoppers to use their leftover ingredients in creative ways. However, customers began to notice that the app's suggestions were often ridiculous and sometimes outright dangerous.
Liam Hehir, a political commentator, posted on Twitter (referred to as X in the original text) that a recipe for "aromatic water mix" contained the ingredients to create chlorine gas.
- Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food Poisoning
- ‘Heart of Stone’ Director Tom Harper Wanted to Make a Big Action Movie That Felt ‘Real’ (Exclusive)
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens Pastor
- Microsoft Announces New AI-Powered Personal Shopper for Bing
- Chipotle’s Powerful New Robot Can Make Your Entire Burrito Bowl
- The Iconic 911 Will be Porsche’s Only Gas-Powered Model
Others shared similarly nightmarish recipe suggestions from the app, such as a Bleachy Fresh Breath Mocktail and an Oreo Vegetable Stir Fry.
A spokesperson for Pak 'n Save said in a statement that the chain was disappointed that "a small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose," and that the company would "keep fine-tuning" the bot to work out any bugs.
According to The Guardian, the app comes with a disclaimer that the recipes "are not reviewed by a human being" and warns customers to "use your own judgment before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal-Bot."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews