Supermarket’s AI-Powered Meal Planner Tells Customers to Make ‘Poison Sandwiches,’ Deadly Gas

A Bleachy Fresh Breath Mocktail goes great with Oreo Vegetable Stir Fry

Blake Harper
An AI-generated meal plan app suggested absurd and sometimes deadly recipes to customersGetty Images

A New Zealand supermarket chain developed an app to provide AI-generated meal plans for customers, but its recipes included chlorine gas and ant-poison sandwiches.

Pak ‘n Save created the Savey Meal-Bot with the intent of assisting shoppers to use their leftover ingredients in creative ways. However, customers began to notice that the app's suggestions were often ridiculous and sometimes outright dangerous.

Liam Hehir, a political commentator, posted on Twitter (referred to as X in the original text) that a recipe for "aromatic water mix" contained the ingredients to create chlorine gas.

Read More

Others shared similarly nightmarish recipe suggestions from the app, such as a Bleachy Fresh Breath Mocktail and an Oreo Vegetable Stir Fry.

A spokesperson for Pak 'n Save said in a statement that the chain was disappointed that "a small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose," and that the company would "keep fine-tuning" the bot to work out any bugs.

According to The Guardian, the app comes with a disclaimer that the recipes "are not reviewed by a human being" and warns customers to "use your own judgment before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal-Bot."

