China and Taiwan braced on Tuesday for the arrival of a powerful typhoon that forced Taipei to cancel annual military exercises and called Chinese fishermen home to port. 

Super Typhoon Doksuri, is expected to be the most powerful typhoon to strike China in four years. Nearly 620 miles in diameter, Doksuri was on a trajectory to brush past the northern Philippines before lashing Taiwan with high winds and heavy rain on Thursday.

With the storm approaching, Taiwan canceled elements of its annual military drills on Tuesday as officials prepped for Doksuri’s arrival. The five-day Han Kuang exercise was meant to focus on how Taiwanese forces would defend the island's main international airport and keep its sea lanes open in the event of a Chinese blockade.

Taiwan Marines Special Force during a anti-invasion drill in Kinmen island on May 25, 2019 in Kinmen, Taiwan.
Taiwan Marines Special Force during a anti-invasion drill in Kinmen island on May 25, 2019 in Kinmen, Taiwan. The live firing was part of annual exercices designed to prove the military's capabilities to repel any Chinese attack. China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims Taiwan island as its territory.(Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
China’s Fujian province ordered offshore fishing boats to take refuge at the nearest port by midday Wednesday, and instructed farmers to harvest available rice and other crops before the storm made landfall. 

Hong Kong said that, starting Wednesday, it would suspend some high-speed rail services to coastal cities on the mainland.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended public schools and closed government offices in the capital region on Monday–in part because of a 3-day strike by transport workers.

