China and Taiwan braced on Tuesday for the arrival of a powerful typhoon that forced Taipei to cancel annual military exercises and called Chinese fishermen home to port.
Super Typhoon Doksuri, is expected to be the most powerful typhoon to strike China in four years. Nearly 620 miles in diameter, Doksuri was on a trajectory to brush past the northern Philippines before lashing Taiwan with high winds and heavy rain on Thursday.
With the storm approaching, Taiwan canceled elements of its annual military drills on Tuesday as officials prepped for Doksuri’s arrival. The five-day Han Kuang exercise was meant to focus on how Taiwanese forces would defend the island's main international airport and keep its sea lanes open in the event of a Chinese blockade.
China’s Fujian province ordered offshore fishing boats to take refuge at the nearest port by midday Wednesday, and instructed farmers to harvest available rice and other crops before the storm made landfall.
Hong Kong said that, starting Wednesday, it would suspend some high-speed rail services to coastal cities on the mainland.
Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended public schools and closed government offices in the capital region on Monday–in part because of a 3-day strike by transport workers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing ManNews
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews