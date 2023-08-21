Super Expressive Sign Interpreter Scores Thousands of Fans During L.A. Mayor’s Hilary Storm Alert - The Messenger
Super Expressive Sign Interpreter Scores Thousands of Fans During L.A. Mayor’s Hilary Storm Alert

Rorri Burton works in Los Angeles County and was a founder of the nonprofit organization Pro Bono ASL

Mary Papenfuss
An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter who stole the show on a Los Angeles television report picked up thousands of fans on social media Sunday as she signed for the city's mayor during a tropical storm Hilary alert.

She not only signed but communicated extremely expressively with her face — and shrugged shoulders, shaking head, and stuck-out tongue.

"The sign language interpreter is the greatest thing ever," gushed writer Jon Burk Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post racked up nearly 3,000 likes and 300,000 views.

One converted fan responding to Burk gushed: "I freaking love her!! She's a whole vibe."

American Sign Language interpreter Rorri Burton steals the show at a Hilary storm alert in Los Angeles Sunday.
American Sign Language interpreter Rorri Burton steals the show at a Hilary storm alert in Los Angeles Sunday.KTLA
Another said she "couldn't stop watching" the ASL translator. "She pretty much stole the show! I almost forgot we're in a hurricane!"

The signer, Rorri Burton, works in Los Angeles County and was a founder of the nonprofit organization Pro Bono ASL, which provides signing services ("Making the revolution accessible," touts its website).

Burton was frequently the ASL translator for daily COVID-19 updates by former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and gained a loyal following then.

She has been featured in the Los Angeles Times and in local TV spots. And she walked away with $125,000 in winnings when she was a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in 2020.

At her signing for Mayor Bass on Sunday, she asked reporters and camera people to keep her in the shot, so she could be seen by viewers at home — and to not cut her out later for short clips.

Spectrum News reporter Kate Cagle tweeted Sunday that she showed Burton she was going viral on social media — and "she laughed."

