Super Bowl Champion’s Daughter Among Four Dead in Wisconsin Air Show Crashes

The daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie is among four who died in two separate aircraft crashes during an airshow in Wisconsin over the weekend.



The New York Post and Daily Mail identified Collie's daughter as 30-year-old Devyn Reiley, who was flying alongside co-pilot, Zach Colliemoreno, 20, when their World War II-era T-6 Texan plummeted into a lake. No other people had been on the plane.



Reiley died just days after celebrating her third wedding anniversary.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return The Messenger's request for confirmation.



Her father played as an offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles and won Super Bowls in 1989 and 1990.



A TikTok account that appears to belong to Reiley shows her flying at previous years' conventions.

The convention, called AirVenture, is an annual event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association website, attracts more than 600,000 attendees a year.

Devyn Reiley was among four people who died in two separate accidents ahead of a Wisconsin air show over the weekend. Spirit.of.fifinella/TikTok/Screenshot

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls about a small airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago, the press release said. Multiple agencies responded to perform an emergency rescue operation.



In a series of tweets, the US Coast Guard Great Lakes said dive crews responded to the incident and recovered the bodies, adding that the plane had been “maneuvering before rapidly descending” from an altitude of 3,000 feet.



Reiley, according to her Facebook profile, is an avid pilot.

Her husband, Hunter Reiley, posted a tribute to his wife on his Facebook profile, saying she "earned her 'fifi' wings."



In a separate incident later that same day, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in mid-air at a regional airport designated that day for the event. A gyrocopter resembles a small helicopter but has a self-propelling rotor rather than an engine.



Two people died in that mid-air crash and two others were injured, the EAA said, identifying the deceased as 69-year-old Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama, and 72-year-old Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio.



Two others were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, the release said.



It’s unclear which aircraft the individuals were on. But both the helicopter and gyrocopter belonged to event attendees, the EAA said, and were not involved in the air show.



Authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, during which air show operations had been temporarily delayed.