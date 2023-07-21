Summer Sees Spree of Fights at Movie Theaters as Patrons Clash Over Seats

With highly-anticipated movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the 2023 summer box office is hoping for an increase in attendance from their pandemic-era lows — and might end up with an increase in audience conflicts as movie theaters return to full capacity.

In the latest incident, authorities are searching for a suspect accused of beating a man over seats at a Florida theater, the latest incident in a wave of aggression at movie theaters across the nation.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, on July 10, a 63-year-old moviegoer asked a man and woman to move from the seats he had purchased in advance for a movie at an AMC theater in Pompano Beach, Fla.

“Witnesses said the subject became hostile, standing up and aggressively getting in the victim’s face,” a news release reads.

Surveillance footage captured the confrontation in the theater.

Authorities say the victim fell down the stairs during the incident.

The suspect then allegedly stood above the victim “repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to the victim’s aid and pulled the subject off him,” per the release.

The victim suffered injuries to the head and face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The altercation in Florida follows a deadly argument over theater seats in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this summer.

Enrique Padilla allegedly shot and killed Michael Tenorio on June 25 at the Cinemark Century Rio during a showing of the comedy No Hard Feelings, police said, The Messenger previously reported.

A physical altercation between the men preceded the alleged fatal shooting of Tenorio, 52.

Padilla, 19, was found hiding in a bush outside the theater and arrested.

He was charged with first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to WSAZ-TV.

On Thursday, AMC announced its plans to discontinue its pilot test to charge more for better theater seats, after it rolled out a three-tier pricing plan which consisted of standard, value and preferred seating in February.

It’s unclear if the move was prompted by the recent spate of altercations between theater goers over seats, and AMC did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

Beyond clashes over seating arrangements, other incidents over the past few months have shown an unexpected level of aggression among moviegoing audiences.

Earlier this month, three Connecticut teenagers were pepper-sprayed by a security guard after a fight broke out in a movie theater in Trumbull.

In May, a TikTok user captured footage of a conflict between adults at a showing of The Little Mermaid, with one mother objecting that the loud disagreement was happening in front of her daughter and other children. "I need a refund on my ticket," says the person apparently filming the TikTok. "This is a kids' movie."

In another incident, Rhode Island police announced the arrest of four teenagers who shouted that there was a "gun" in a theater with over 100 additional patrons. The teens said they were apparently "trolling."

Beyond movies, staffers for plays, musicals, and other live events are also reporting more outrageous behavior from audiences, a recent report in the Guardian noted.

“It’s difficult to say whether it’s worse post-pandemic,” Edinburgh-based comedy club deputy manager Kat MacGregor told the Guardian. “There was a honeymoon period where people were really appreciating being out. Then it went back to how it was.”