Successful San Francisco Drug Dealers Are Making More Than Software Engineers

More than 200 Honduran migrants living in San Francisco have been charged with drug dealing since 2022, and while many struggle to turn a profit, some prolific dealers are earning up to $350,000 a year, according to a recent San Francisco Chronicle investigation.



That income dwarfs the average tech salary in the Bay Area, which reached approximately $175,000 between 2021 and 2022. Still, the traffickers represent a small minority of Central American migrants entering the Bay Area for work, most of whom seek legal employment, the Chronicle reported.



Memorabilia for San Francisco sports teams has started appearing 3,500 miles southeast of the city, in Honduras' Siria Valley, where residents earn on average about $8 a day. Some locals say drug money earned across borders is helping fuel a boom in the construction of new mansions and compounds in the valley.



Although Honduran migrants often work as street dealers in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, the drugs they help distribute are produced by Mexico's powerful Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels. The sellers have helped fuel the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has killed more than 2,200 people in San Francisco since 2020.



Some Honduran migrants said they are simply pawns in a larger system, which includes using chemicals sourced from China to synthesize the cheap and potent drug. One Honduran migrant serving time for drug dealing said he had just lost a brother to a drug overdose.



“I watch the news and I read the newspaper and everything, and I realize that it really is something very difficult. I went through it,” the unnamed migrant told the Chronicle from jail. "We are, so to speak...some nobodies."



One retired police officer said Honduran migrants have had at least some involvement in drug distribution in San Francisco for well over three decades, but that they now dominate the city's open-air markets.



San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker whose district includes the city, have both backed increased enforcement efforts in recent months, while California Governor Gavin Newsom called on the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to sweep certain neighborhoods for drugs and weapons. As of June, the CHP had seized enough fentanyl to kill more than 2 million people, according to the governor's office.



But it remains unclear whether new enforcement policies have reduced drug use, especially since low-level dealers are quickly replaced on the streets as more powerful distributors work outside of public view.

