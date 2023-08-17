Subway Violence in NYC Continues as Woman Assaulted, Spit On in Latest Unprovoked Attack - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Subway Violence in NYC Continues as Woman Assaulted, Spit On in Latest Unprovoked Attack

Police released a photo of the suspect wanted after the Brooklyn station attack

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NYPD Crime Stoppers released this photo of a suspect after a woman was attacked at a subway station in Brooklyn, August 15 2023NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police in New York City released the photo of a suspect Wednesday wanted for assaulting and spitting on a woman in a subway station during the evening rush hour in Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old was attacked at the Halsey Street L train stop in Bushwick at 5.45pm Tuesday.

The offender spat in her face and assaulted her, police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Recent incidents on the New York City subway system have included an assault on a woman who was filming an alleged racially-motivated incident on an F train in Greenwich Village, which later went viral, and a man who was stabbed by a panhandler at the bustling 34th Street-Herald Square station for refusing to give him money.

The uptick in violence on the Big Apple's subway has been the focus of crime discussions for the past few years, but earlier this year officials reported incidents were down overall in 2023.

The NYPD offers tips for staying safe on the system, while Mayor Eric Adams set out a plan in February to try to reduce crime on the trains and in stations.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.