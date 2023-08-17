Subway Violence in NYC Continues as Woman Assaulted, Spit On in Latest Unprovoked Attack

Police in New York City released the photo of a suspect Wednesday wanted for assaulting and spitting on a woman in a subway station during the evening rush hour in Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old was attacked at the Halsey Street L train stop in Bushwick at 5.45pm Tuesday.

The offender spat in her face and assaulted her, police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Recent incidents on the New York City subway system have included an assault on a woman who was filming an alleged racially-motivated incident on an F train in Greenwich Village, which later went viral, and a man who was stabbed by a panhandler at the bustling 34th Street-Herald Square station for refusing to give him money.

The uptick in violence on the Big Apple's subway has been the focus of crime discussions for the past few years, but earlier this year officials reported incidents were down overall in 2023.

The NYPD offers tips for staying safe on the system, while Mayor Eric Adams set out a plan in February to try to reduce crime on the trains and in stations.