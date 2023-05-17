Subway Power Cut to Rescue Chicken on Tracks

Subway service was disrupted in Mexico City over the weekend so that crews could rescue a chicken that got onto the tracks.

Transportation workers had to cut power to the tracks on Sunday afternoon in the at the Medical Center station on Line 9.

Civil Protection personnel then went down onto the tracks to catch the bird but it wasn't easy. Video released by the subway agency showed crews chasing the bird with brooms and jackets.

They were finally able to capture the bird and carry it off of the tracks.

Workers were quickly able to get the trains running again after the roundup.

The fate of the chicken was unknown.

Workers rescue a chicken from subway tracks in Mexico City. (Metrocdmx)

Mexico City’s subway system has recently been plagued by a series of incidents that city officials had claimed were sabotage.

Earlier this year a woman was arrested, but later released, after bits of a plastic washing machine agitator fell on the subway tracks at another station. It was later determined the incident was accidental.

Accidents on the subway have been a recurrent embarrassment for Mexico City Mayor Claude Sheinbaum.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, killing 26 people and injuring nearly 100. An investigation blamed deficiencies in the line’s construction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.