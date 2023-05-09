Substitute Teacher Offered Student a Hit Off Her Vape Pen, Says She Wanted to ‘Fit In’

A substitute teacher in Florida has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly giving a seventh grader a puff of her vape pen, according to Daytona Beach's WESH-TV.

Jennifer Hale, 50, told police she was working at Eutis Middle School, 40 miles outside of Orlando, when a student mentioned that he wanted to try vaping.

"I have one," she responded, according to a police report. She warned the student not to report her, but someone apparently mentioned the incident to another teacher or administrator.

Jennifer Hale, 50. Source: WESH-TV, Screenshot.

Hale, who began teaching in the Lake County School District last November, reportedly said she gave the student her vape pen so that she could "fit in" with her class of middle-schoolers.

Eutis police Chief Craig Capri said it should have been obvious that Hale should not have given a vape to students.

"You can't do this. You just can't do it," Capri said. "This should be common sense."

Jennifer Hunter, the mother of an eight-grader at the school, agreed: "I never thought that a substitute teacher would give my child that or someone else' child any of that stuff," she said. "They need to be more parent-like than fitting in with the kids."

Hale has been released on a $1,000 bond and is no longer working for the school district.