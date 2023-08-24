Cops on Lookout for Stylish Parrot Lover Who Pulled Knife on McDonald’s Customer - The Messenger
Cops on Lookout for Stylish Parrot Lover Who Pulled Knife on McDonald’s Customer

The man flew the coop after the alleged robbery

Monique Merrill
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who wore a black cowboy hat with three parrots sitting on the brim.FOX 5/Screenshot

Police in Virginia are on the hunt for a stylishly dressed man sporting a cowboy hat adorned with three bright parrots.

Fairfax County police said a man entered a McDonald’s around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, pulled out a knife and robbed a customer, FOX 5 reported.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured an image of the suspect, showing him in a patterned shirt and wearing a black cowboy hat with parrots. He is described as a Hispanic man between 28 and 32 years old and reportedly left the scene in a blue Ford SUV.

People with information are asked to call 703-256-8035 or submit an anonymous tip online.

