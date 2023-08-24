Cops on Lookout for Stylish Parrot Lover Who Pulled Knife on McDonald’s Customer

Police in Virginia are on the hunt for a stylishly dressed man sporting a cowboy hat adorned with three bright parrots.

Fairfax County police said a man entered a McDonald’s around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, pulled out a knife and robbed a customer, FOX 5 reported.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured an image of the suspect, showing him in a patterned shirt and wearing a black cowboy hat with parrots. He is described as a Hispanic man between 28 and 32 years old and reportedly left the scene in a blue Ford SUV.

People with information are asked to call 703-256-8035 or submit an anonymous tip online.