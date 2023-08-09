Stunning Video Shows First Daylight Look at Beach Town Destroyed by Maui Wildfires
'Oh my gosh. Unbelievable. This looks like Baghdad or something,' said one onlooker
Fast-moving wildfires, whipped up by strong winds and dry conditions on the ground, ravaged the western side of the Hawaiian island of Maui on Tuesday night.
But, it was not until daybreak on Wednesday that the full extent of the damage could be seen.
Video taken from above at the day's first light showed complete devastation of Lahaina—and area that is home to more than 12,000 people and numerous tourist resorts.
“Oh my gosh, look at the harbor,” one person is heard on the video as they fly over the carnage. “Oh my gosh. Unbelievable. This looks like Baghdad or something.”
This video was shot and originally posted by Hawaii resident Richard Olsten on his Facebook page
The flyover shows smoke still billowing up from structures on the coastline. Homes and businesses were turned to ash and kindling.
The fire killed six people, and left at least 20 with serious injuries. It forced thousands of evacuations and had some people jumping into the nearby ocean waters to escape the flames. Shelters have been overrun and thousands of tourists were stranded at Maui's airport.
Those who had burn injuries were flown to the island of Oahu, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. The number of structures destroyed is not yet know. Most of the western side of the island's 911 service wasn't working Wednesday morning and many could be without power up to a month.
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation, and activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist, on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling.
Some are already calling the Lahaina fire the worst natural disaster in Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
Hurricane Dora churned in the Pacific Ocean as a dangerous category 4 storm on Tuesday night, packing high winds near its eye a few hundred miles south of Hawaii. The National Weather Service stated that the outer band winds from Dora contributed to the spread of the fire that raged in the Kihei and Lahaina areas of the island.
