Study: Wealthy Students Outnumber Middle Class Peers with Similar Test Scores at Elite Colleges

When high school students apply to the nation’s best universities, they’re often advised to get good grades or study hard for their standardized tests.

A new study, however, has revealed that when it comes to elite college admissions, the surest path to success might have less to do with a student’s hard work and more to do with their parents’ income.

In a recent analysis of college attendance, from 1999 until 2015, researchers uncovered that the children of the one percent are more than twice as likely to attend the most prestigious private universities in the country – Ivy league schools, MIT, Stanford, Duke and Chicago – than their middle class peers with comparable SAT and ACT scores.

The study was conducted by researchers at Harvard and Brown for Opportunity Insights, in an effort to determine whether elite private colleges have the ability to alter the economic makeup of American leaders, simply by altering their own admission policies.

The study’s authors said that they wanted to better understand the role that college admissions played in determining who would lead the country in future generations.

“Are these highly selective private colleges in America taking kids from very high-income, influential families and basically channeling them to remain at the top in the next generation,” Raj Chetty, one of the study’s authors, said to the New York Times.

“Flipping that question on its head, could we potentially diversify who’s in a position of leadership in our society by changing who is admitted?”

The study found that the admissions policies which favor wealthier students – legacy admissions, prestigious extracurriculars and athlete recruitment – aren’t actually indicative of a student's ability to succeed. On the other hand, high school grades and standardized test scores are predictive of success but don’t skew towards wealthy students in the same way.

This analysis comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to end affirmative action in American higher education. For decades, affirmative action was subject to controversy by people who claimed that race-conscious admissions policies favored Black and Hispanic students at the expense of white and Asian students.

Others, however, have argued that white students have access to their own form of affirmative action through legacy admissions and similar policies. In the Opportunity Insights study, legacy students in the top 1% were eight times more likely to be admitted than other students with the same test scores.

Experts pointed to this data as evidence that legacy admissions do provide unfair advantages to some students.

“This is not a sideshow, not just a symbolic issue,” Michael Bastedo, a professor at the University of Michigan told the New York Times.

While the Ivies and similarly elite private schools continue to favor wealthy students, this is not the case at every top university. The same correlation between wealth and admissions does not exist at public universities.

Even highly prestigious state schools, like Berkeley and the University of Virginia, did not favor wealthy students over their less affluent peers.

“Conditional on SAT/ACT scores, admissions rates are virtually identical for students from low- and high-income families at all of the highly selective public colleges we study,” the analysis said.