The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Study Shows Certain Soaps Make You a Magnet for Mosquitoes

    Mosquitoes can easily mistake fruity or flowery-smelling soaps for real flowers or plants.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    MRS/Getty Images

    Ever noticed how some people seem to attract mosquitoes more than others? The answer could be in your soap, suggests a recent study published in iScience.

    Researchers in Virginia investigated the relationship between soap usage and mosquito attraction. They found that mosquitoes' perception of humans can be significantly influenced by the type of soap used. Some soaps make you a veritable mosquito magnet, while others might just help repel these pesky insects.

    Mosquitoes are adept at detecting plant odors, such as terpenes, alcohols, and acids, as they supplement their blood-based diet with plant sugars. Consequently, they can easily confuse the fruity or floral scents of certain soaps with the aroma of actual plants.

    Lead scientist Clément Vinauger used an analogy to illustrate this phenomenon. "Imagine waking up to a scent that's a tantalizing blend of coffee and muffins. Quite irresistible, isn't it?" he told The Guardian.

    Read More

    The researchers found that soaps like Dove, Dial, and Simple Truth often made users more alluring to mosquitoes. In contrast, soaps infused with coconut scent seemed to deter these insects. According to Healthline, soaps containing lemon, eucalyptus, and citronella might also help ward off mosquitoes.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.