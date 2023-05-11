Study Shows Certain Soaps Make You a Magnet for Mosquitoes

Ever noticed how some people seem to attract mosquitoes more than others? The answer could be in your soap, suggests a recent study published in iScience.

Researchers in Virginia investigated the relationship between soap usage and mosquito attraction. They found that mosquitoes' perception of humans can be significantly influenced by the type of soap used. Some soaps make you a veritable mosquito magnet, while others might just help repel these pesky insects.

Mosquitoes are adept at detecting plant odors, such as terpenes, alcohols, and acids, as they supplement their blood-based diet with plant sugars. Consequently, they can easily confuse the fruity or floral scents of certain soaps with the aroma of actual plants.

Lead scientist Clément Vinauger used an analogy to illustrate this phenomenon. "Imagine waking up to a scent that's a tantalizing blend of coffee and muffins. Quite irresistible, isn't it?" he told The Guardian.

The researchers found that soaps like Dove, Dial, and Simple Truth often made users more alluring to mosquitoes. In contrast, soaps infused with coconut scent seemed to deter these insects. According to Healthline, soaps containing lemon, eucalyptus, and citronella might also help ward off mosquitoes.