Study Shows Baboons’ Social Bonds Can Help Them Recover from Trauma

A recent study published in Science Advances has discovered that baboons with strong social bonds and elevated social status can recover more effectively from early adversity.

The research echoes the King James Apocrypha saying, “A faithful friend is the medicine of life,” as co-author Susan Alberts pointed out in a statement.

The study involved data collected over 36 years from 200 baboons in Kenya, providing insights that may have parallels in human recovery from early trauma. The research found that baboons with challenging early-life experiences could extend their lifespan by two years when they formed robust and secure social bonds.

Baboons typically face hardships that can reduce their lifespans by approximately 1.4 years. For female baboons, the average lifespan is around 18 years.

"Strong social bonds can mitigate the effects of early life adversity, while weak social bonds may exacerbate them," Alberts concluded in the statement.