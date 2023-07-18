A new study conducted by Consumer Affairs reveals the cities with the worst drivers in America.

Researchers gathered data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Subsequently, each city was ranked based on the total number of crash fatalities per 100,000 people and the number of fatalities (per 100,000 people) due to poor driving habits, the presence of alcohol in the blood, and speeding. "Poor driving habits" encompass driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads, failing to yield, aggressive and careless driving, making improper turns, passing where prohibited, and improper or erratic lane changing.

According to this ranking system, the city with the worst drivers is Memphis, Tennessee. In 2021, poor driving led to 203 fatal crashes, which is the highest number of any city in America. Approximately 1% of fatal car crashes in the U.S. in 2021 took place in Memphis.

Several other cities in Tennessee ranked among the top 60 for worst drivers, including Knoxville at 12th, Clarksville at 17th, Chattanooga at 19th, and Nashville at 59th.

Completing the top five are Baton Rouge, Albuquerque, Macon, and St. Louis. Other cities on the list include Hartford, Detroit, Cleveland, and Tucson.

Consumer Affairs also highlighted the cities with the best drivers. The city with the best drivers in America is Green Bay, Wisconsin. Other top cities include Cary, North Carolina, and Bellevue, Washington.

Additionally, the researchers provided some tips for staying safe on the road, such as maintaining calmness, avoiding aggressive driving, and keeping a safe following distance.