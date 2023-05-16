Study Reveals 1.6 Million Excess Deaths for Black Americans Over Last Two Decades

Racial disparities in healthcare and quality of life have led to an excess loss of life for Black Americans, according to a new study published in JAMA.

According to the study, Black Americans live an average of five fewer years than their white counterparts. The life expectancy for white Americans is 76 years, while Black Americans have a life expectancy of 71 years. Between 1999 and 2020, there were 1.63 million excess Black deaths, compared to white Americans.

While there were some improvements in the disparities between Black and white Americans, the study indicates that progress stagnated and then declined, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to KFF News, these disparities are not caused by genetics. Rather, racism in the U.S. has cascading effects, which cause worse health and a lower quality of life. Even wealth and education can not totally close these gaps.

Centers for Disease Control data indicates that between 2007 and 2016, Black women with college educations were five times more likely to experience pregnancy-related deaths than similarly educated white women.

The report states that Black newborns are two-and-half times more likely to die than white newborns, while Black mothers are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white mothers.

“Real lives are being lost. Real families are missing parents and grandparents,” Herman Taylor, an author of the study told KFF News. “Babies and their mothers are dying. We have been screaming this message for decades.”



