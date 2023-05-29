The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Study Finds AI Model Can Predict Likelihood of Breast Cancer Spread

    Researchers at King's College London published the study in the Journal of Pathology

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Getty Images

    Artificial intelligence can determine whether certain types of breast cancer will spread to other organs based on changes in the body’s lymph nodes, according to a study by researchers at King’s College London.

    The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Pathology, focused on training an AI model to predict the likelihood that a patient with triple-negative breast cancer would develop metastatic, or secondary, cancer in other parts of their body.

    Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for between 10 and 15 percent of all breast cancers and is named as such because its cells do not have receptors for estrogen or progesterone and also don’t produce the protein HER2.

    Triple-negative breast cancer is more likely to grow and spread quickly and has a worse outlook for patients on average, according to the American Cancer Society.

    Read More

    The researchers tested the AI model on more than 5,000 lymph node samples donated by 345 patients and found that it could predict whether the cancer would spread from the samples’ immune response.

    Dr. Anita Grigoriadis, one of the study’s co-authors, said the researchers plan to continue testing the model across Europe in an effort to make it more precise and expand its database.

    “The transition from assessing tissue on glass slides under a microscope to using computers in the (National Health Service) is gathering pace,” Grigoriadis said. “We want to leverage this change to develop AI-powered software based on our model for pathologists to use to benefit women with this hard-to-treat breast cancer.”

