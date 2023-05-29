Study Finds AI Model Can Predict Likelihood of Breast Cancer Spread

Artificial intelligence can determine whether certain types of breast cancer will spread to other organs based on changes in the body’s lymph nodes, according to a study by researchers at King’s College London.
The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Pathology, focused on training an AI model to predict the likelihood that a patient with triple-negative breast cancer would develop metastatic, or secondary, cancer in other parts of their body.
Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for between 10 and 15 percent of all breast cancers and is named as such because its cells do not have receptors for estrogen or progesterone and also don’t produce the protein HER2.
Triple-negative breast cancer is more likely to grow and spread quickly and has a worse outlook for patients on average, according to the American Cancer Society.
The researchers tested the AI model on more than 5,000 lymph node samples donated by 345 patients and found that it could predict whether the cancer would spread from the samples’ immune response.
Dr. Anita Grigoriadis, one of the study’s co-authors, said the researchers plan to continue testing the model across Europe in an effort to make it more precise and expand its database.
“The transition from assessing tissue on glass slides under a microscope to using computers in the (National Health Service) is gathering pace,” Grigoriadis said. “We want to leverage this change to develop AI-powered software based on our model for pathologists to use to benefit women with this hard-to-treat breast cancer.”
