Students Late on Lunch Payments Receive ‘Alternate Meal’ at Tennessee School

A Tennessee school district is facing backlash over their decision to offer an "alternate meal" to students who are behind on lunch payments.

The policy was first posted on the Humphreys County School Nutrition page. It explains that students will not be allowed to charge more than two lunches. If they cannot pay after that point, they will receive a peanut butter or cheese sandwich and milk.

Director of Schools Richard Rye told WSMV that the policy came about following the return of paid lunches. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the district gave away free meals.

Humphreys County schools reportedly had $29,000 in outstanding balances from unpaid lunches last year.

Rye said that students with free or reduced lunch will not be affected by the policy.

Many people shared their disdain for the new policy in the comments of the post. One commenter said, "Just a peanut butter or cheese sandwich and milk is not enough food/nutrition for any kid to eat for one day, especially if it’s the only meal they get/look forward to."

Another user commented, "This is disgusting and disappointing. I hope the privileged individuals who created this policy change will reconsider."

Some people asked if they could donate to any child who cannot afford their lunch.