Students Late on Lunch Payments Receive ‘Alternate Meal’ at Tennessee School

A Tennessee school district is facing backlash over their decision to offer an "alternate meal" to students who are behind on lunch payments.
The policy was first posted on the Humphreys County School Nutrition page. It explains that students will not be allowed to charge more than two lunches. If they cannot pay after that point, they will receive a peanut butter or cheese sandwich and milk.
Director of Schools Richard Rye told WSMV that the policy came about following the return of paid lunches. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the district gave away free meals.
- Illinois to Include Halal, Kosher Options in School Meals After Muslim Students Forced to Skip Lunch
- National School Lunch Program is Leaving Students Hungry
- Virginia Mom Raises Over $190K to Settle School Lunch Debt for Students
- Tennessee Football Fined $8 Million and Receives Five-Year Probation, Avoids Bowl Game Ban
- RI Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Bill To Give Schoolkids Free Breakfast and Lunch, 31-4
Humphreys County schools reportedly had $29,000 in outstanding balances from unpaid lunches last year.
Rye said that students with free or reduced lunch will not be affected by the policy.
Many people shared their disdain for the new policy in the comments of the post. One commenter said, "Just a peanut butter or cheese sandwich and milk is not enough food/nutrition for any kid to eat for one day, especially if it’s the only meal they get/look forward to."
Another user commented, "This is disgusting and disappointing. I hope the privileged individuals who created this policy change will reconsider."
Some people asked if they could donate to any child who cannot afford their lunch.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness