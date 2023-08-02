Students Discover Ancient Roman Medusa Mosaic Over 1800 Years Old

Archaeologists unearthed an “extraordinary” mosaic of the Greek mythology creature Medusa earlier this summer.
Students uncovered the almost 2,000-year-old mosaic at the Huerta de Ortero archaeological site in western Spain, where it was inside an extravagant Roman-era house.
Legends usually depict Medusa as having snakes for hair and turning people to stone when they catch her gaze. As a result, early depictions convey the Greek gorgon to have frightening and often unattractive features such as husks and pointy teeth. Later, in 100 AD, she began to be portrayed as having beautiful, wild locks of hair and attractive facial features, according to the Getty Center in Los Angeles.
Medusa was portrayed similarly to this 100 A.D.-era look, causing speculation that the mosaic was created about 1,800 years ago.
According to The History Blog, the 323-square-foot mosaic likely decorated one of the houses’ commonly used rooms, such as a dining room. The piece was first excavated in 1976 and led to the discovery of the Roman-era style house, or domus. Archaeologists took a hiatus until 2019, when students revamped the excavation, eventually leading students to the mosaic four years later.
Félix Palma, director of the Archaeological Ensemble of Mérida said in a statement that the site is in “exceptional” condition. Archaeologists are continuing to perform excavations at the site.
