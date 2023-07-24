Student Sues School After Being Suspended for Turning Principal Into a Meme - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Student Sues School After Being Suspended for Turning Principal Into a Meme

Principal Jason Quick is described in the lawsuit as having an 'unnecessarily serious manner'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The offending memes were included as an exhibit in the lawsuit I.P. v. Tullahoma City Schools

A Tennessee high school student has filed a lawsuit against Tullahoma City Schools after he was suspended for using his principal's visage in a series of Instagram memes.

The lawsuit alleges that "thin-skinned high school principal" Jason Quick violated their client's First Amendment rights.

The suit further contends the teen plaintiff, "a rising senior" who "plays the trombone," only reposted one of the three memes. The others, featuring "Quick in a dress with cat ears and whiskers" and "Quick's face on a video game character being hugged by a cartoon bird," were intended as a satire of the principal's "overly serious demeanor."

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified punitive, nominal, and compensatory damages, Quick is described as having an "unnecessarily serious manner."

Read More

The suit notes the student was off campus, and used his own device during his own time, to post the memes. "The First Amendment bars public school employees from acting as a round-the-clock board of censors over student expression," the suit argues.

In suspending the student, Quick referenced a Tullahoma High School policy "prohibiting students, whether at home or school, from posting pictures that 'result in the embarrassment, demeaning, or discrediting of any student or staff,' regardless of whether the pictures substantially disrupt the school day."

The suit challenges that the policy and therefore the suspension is "squarely unconstitutional."

"Tullahoma High School also prohibits students from engaging in social media activity 'unbecoming of a Wildcat,'" reads the suit. "Because this vague policy fails to provide citizens sufficient guidance to inform them how to stay within the law, it is equally unconstitutional."

The lawsuit, filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, argues none of the memes caused any disruption at school, and chastised the school for punishing their client "for non-disruptive, private, off-campus speech."

The memes were posted last summer.

The Messenger was unable to reach anyone at the high school Monday for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.