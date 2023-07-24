Student Sues School After Being Suspended for Turning Principal Into a Meme

A Tennessee high school student has filed a lawsuit against Tullahoma City Schools after he was suspended for using his principal's visage in a series of Instagram memes.

The lawsuit alleges that "thin-skinned high school principal" Jason Quick violated their client's First Amendment rights.

The suit further contends the teen plaintiff, "a rising senior" who "plays the trombone," only reposted one of the three memes. The others, featuring "Quick in a dress with cat ears and whiskers" and "Quick's face on a video game character being hugged by a cartoon bird," were intended as a satire of the principal's "overly serious demeanor."

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified punitive, nominal, and compensatory damages, Quick is described as having an "unnecessarily serious manner."

The suit notes the student was off campus, and used his own device during his own time, to post the memes. "The First Amendment bars public school employees from acting as a round-the-clock board of censors over student expression," the suit argues.

In suspending the student, Quick referenced a Tullahoma High School policy "prohibiting students, whether at home or school, from posting pictures that 'result in the embarrassment, demeaning, or discrediting of any student or staff,' regardless of whether the pictures substantially disrupt the school day."

The suit challenges that the policy and therefore the suspension is "squarely unconstitutional."

"Tullahoma High School also prohibits students from engaging in social media activity 'unbecoming of a Wildcat,'" reads the suit. "Because this vague policy fails to provide citizens sufficient guidance to inform them how to stay within the law, it is equally unconstitutional."

The lawsuit, filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, argues none of the memes caused any disruption at school, and chastised the school for punishing their client "for non-disruptive, private, off-campus speech."

The memes were posted last summer.

The Messenger was unable to reach anyone at the high school Monday for comment.