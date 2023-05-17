The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Student Says Teacher Threatened Class with ’17 Guns’ After Finding Swastika in Book

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Students and parents in Wisconsin said they were left shaken after a teacher allegedly threatened them with ‘17 guns.’ 

    Ethan Poulos, a seventh-grader in Grafton, told WISN that after his math teacher found a swastika drawn in a notebook, he told students that “he'd send his daughter to [students’ houses] with a baseball bat, and that he had 17 guns and he wasn't afraid to use them." 

    Teacher David Schroeder, 46, also told students that he was Jewish, according to WISN.

    Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay told the station that police arrived at the school after they were contacted by concerned parents. Schroeder was charged with making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions or narrations. 

    Read More

    School officials reported to police, according to WISN, that Schroeder was being investigated for "other concerning or inappropriate behavior towards students." His contract was not renewed for the next school year.

    According to police, Schroeder voluntarily turned himself in and was arrested on May 12. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond Tuesday, with the condition that he surrender his guns. 

    Schroeder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    He is due back in court in June.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.