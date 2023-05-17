Student Says Teacher Threatened Class with ’17 Guns’ After Finding Swastika in Book

Students and parents in Wisconsin said they were left shaken after a teacher allegedly threatened them with ‘17 guns.’

Ethan Poulos, a seventh-grader in Grafton, told WISN that after his math teacher found a swastika drawn in a notebook, he told students that “he'd send his daughter to [students’ houses] with a baseball bat, and that he had 17 guns and he wasn't afraid to use them."

Teacher David Schroeder, 46, also told students that he was Jewish, according to WISN.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay told the station that police arrived at the school after they were contacted by concerned parents. Schroeder was charged with making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions or narrations.

School officials reported to police, according to WISN, that Schroeder was being investigated for "other concerning or inappropriate behavior towards students." His contract was not renewed for the next school year.

According to police, Schroeder voluntarily turned himself in and was arrested on May 12. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond Tuesday, with the condition that he surrender his guns.

Schroeder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He is due back in court in June.