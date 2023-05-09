Student Missing in New Zealand Cave System After School Group Is Caught in Severe Weather

Stock image of a tourist in a cave on the beach.

A six-hour search for a student missing in a New Zealand cave system was called off until Wednesday.

Torrential rain and flooding hit the North Island while students from Whangārei Boy’s High School were exploring the Abbey Caves along the coast on Tuesday

Police say that 14 students, aged between 14 and 15, and two adults have been accounted for but one boy is still missing.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted for student and Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support have measures in place to look after them," Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, told local media, according to various reports.

“The school is also being supported by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incident Team,” he added.

In a Facebook post, the school said it was staying open and supporting all students and staff.

A state of emergency has been declared in Aukland because of the severe weather.

Communities have been badly affected by heavy rain, which has led to flooding, travel disruption and local services being cut off in places.

The search for the missing boy is expected to get back underway at first light on Wednesday.