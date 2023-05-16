The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Student Graduation Speaker Rails Against High School After Giving Administration ChatGPT-Written Decoy

    Senior used A.I. to dupe school administrators.

    Nick Gallagher
    Sam Edwards/Getty Images

    A high school student in Grand Island, Nebraska wanted to speak out against his school during graduation but knew a highly critical speech would never be approved by administrators.

    Instead, Kenny Morales used Chat-GPT to craft a positive-sounding speech, then submitted the fake version for consideration, The Grand Island Independent reported. Staff members graded each student's speech, and Morales' was chosen as the winner.

    But when he approached the podium during his Sunday graduation, according to reports, he quickly departed from his AI-generated speech to give a cutting critique of the school's culture.

    "We lie, we pretend, and we hid the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and addressing the issues head on," Morales said, according to a transcript from the speech obtained by the Independent.

    Morales cited what he claims is an increase in the number of physical altercations that have taken place at the school as a symptom of larger issues. He told the Independent he wrote his original speech in about 30 minutes a day before the commencement.

    "I just wanted to start a conversation," Morales told the Independent. "It's just holding people accountable."

