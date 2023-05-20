High School Senior Gets 150 College Acceptance Letters and $10M in Scholarship Offers

Dennis Maliq Barnes, a high school senior from Louisiana, is believed to have set a new record after earning over $10 million in college scholarship offers.

The 16-year-old student from International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO) earned the scholarships after being accepted into over 150 of the nearly 200 colleges he applied to last year.

But Barnes says even he was left surprised as the acceptance letters and scholarships came in.

Credit: Image1 Photography

"When I first started, I never said, 'Okay, I'm gonna apply to X amount of schools and get X amount of money,' " Barnes tells The Messenger. "That was never the case. I started out applying to schools with just the intention of going to college."

"As I was applying," he adds, "the numbers kept going up. And I kept moving forward until they told me I was about to break a record."

At IHSNO, Barnes maintained a 4.98 GPA while dual enrolled in Southern University at New Orleans, earning 27 college credits.

Earlier this month, Barnes announced he'd join Cornell University's College of Engineering in Ithaca, N.Y., this August.

Dennis Maliq Barnes 16-Year-Old Receives $10M in College Scholarship Offers With 4.9 GPA Courtesy: International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO)

"It's something I've always known that I wanted to do," Barnes explains of pursuing engineering, adding that he'll study computer science at the university, which boasts alumni such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author Toni Morrison as well celebrity mechanical engineer Bill Nye.

"I've always wanted to go to Ivy League, and I've always wanted to go to Cornell specifically. I know that will be the place for me no matter what I do."

Not only was Barnes able to graduate high school early, but he's also a National Honor Society member who is fluent in Spanish. His mastery of the language earned him a certificate from Spain’s Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports and recognition from the Honorary Consul of Spain in New Orleans.

"We are so proud of Dennis and his accomplishments," Dr. Adierah Berger, the head of IHSNO, told The Messenger of Barnes, who will graduate on May 24.

In a statement, school officials said they think Barnes' $10 million in scholarship offers is an "all-time" record for a college-bound senior in the U.S.

"I never would have anticipated this a year ago," Barnes says. "It just happened, and I'm definitely surprised. I thank God, and I'll keep going and going forward. I'm going to go to college and will keep doing my best."

When asked what he would tell other high school students who have their eyes set on success in college, Barnes suggested they stay focused on their goals.

"Finish what you start," he says, "and whatever you do, do it right and to the best of your ability."