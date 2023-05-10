Student Found Dead After Going Missing on School Group’s Trip to New Zealand Caves

A rescue team in New Zealand on Tuesday recovered the body of a high school student who went missing in a cave during a class trip when severe flooding washed over the region.
New Zealand Police said in a statement that searchers combing the Abbey Caves in Whangārei located a body late Tuesday evening, a day after a year 11 student of the Whangārei Boys' High School was unaccounted for at the caves.
Although authorities did not publicly identify the boy, school principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said in a separate statement Wednesday that the body belonged to a student who attended the school.
"It is really important for me to let you know how devastated we are that one of our whānau have lost a much loved, and treasured, son and brother ... and the impact of this tragedy is being felt widely amongst our school staff, students and community," Gilbert-Smith wrote in the Facebook post.
According to authorities in the Northland Police District, a group of 15 students and two adults were participating in an exercise at the caves on Monday morning before the group was reported to be "in difficulty" around 10:35 a.m.
Gilbert-Smith said the group encountered "a severe weather event."
Officials searched for the unaccounted for student throughout Monday and Tuesday, and eventually discovered the body when special equipment was brought in to allow crews to work later into the evening, police said.
Authorities said they are "ensuring the family is being offered support, and our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time."
"We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have," police said. "At the moment, Police's focus is on supporting those affected, and we remind people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred."
Gilbert-Smith acknowledged the public has lots of questions about what happened, but wrote that she is not "in a position to provide answers at this early stage."
"Further to that, we need to allow a full and comprehensive investigation involving the NZ Police and Worksafe NZ into this tragic incident to be completed and which we will, of course, fully comply with," she wrote.
A state of emergency was declared in Auckland on New Zealand's North Island on Monday amid the intense flooding, with firefighters having responded to over more than 200 calls across the city, The New Zealand Herald reported.
