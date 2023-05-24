The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Student Arrested After Fatally Shooting Classmate Outside Pa. School

    Police said the shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh happened at about 7:25 a.m.

    Chris Harris
    Getty Images

    One student is dead and another is in police custody following a shooing at a school Wednesday morning.

    Police at the scene said the shooting happened outside the Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh at about 7:25 a.m.

    The slain student was shot several times and the shooter was seen fleeing the scene with a gun.

    Both the suspect and victim are students at the school.

    

    Both, police on the scene said, are juveniles.

    A motive is not known at this time. The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

    First responders immediately started rendering aid to the victim on the school's front steps.

    He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead.

    Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim.

    Classes at the school have been cancelled for today.

