Student Arrested After Fatally Shooting Classmate Outside Pa. School

One student is dead and another is in police custody following a shooing at a school Wednesday morning.
Police at the scene said the shooting happened outside the Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh at about 7:25 a.m.
The slain student was shot several times and the shooter was seen fleeing the scene with a gun.
Both the suspect and victim are students at the school.
- CNN Airs Horrific New Video of Police Response to Uvalde Shootings
- Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police
- 3 Elderly Women Were Killed in New Mexico Shooting, Farmington Police Say
- Man on Trial for Killing Wife Had Joked on ‘Family Feud’ About Regretting His Marriage
- Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting
Both, police on the scene said, are juveniles.
A motive is not known at this time. The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.
First responders immediately started rendering aid to the victim on the school's front steps.
He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim.
Classes at the school have been cancelled for today.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews