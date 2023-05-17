Strongman Sets World Record by Spinning Ferris Wheel with His Bare Hands

Troy Conley-Magnusson, an Australian strongman and founder of the organization Pull4Purpose, set a world record by rotating a Ferris wheel using only his own strength.
The strongman accomplished the stunt in just 16 minutes and 55 seconds, raising $10,300 for Little Wings, a charity that helps critically ill children.
Conley-Magnusson dedicated the record to an 11-year-old boy who had passed away from eye cancer, stating that the boy was his hero and the strongest 11-year-old he had ever met.
For this record-setting attempt, the Ferris wheel's brakes and hydraulics were disengaged. To qualify for the world record, according to Guinness World Records, the Ferris wheel was required to have at least 24 gondolas and a total weight of 99,208 pounds.
This is not the strongman's first world record. He also holds the record for the most cars pulled with teeth (50), heaviest vehicle pushed over 100 feet (25,948.40 pounds), and fastest 20-meter light aircraft pull with teeth (15.31 seconds). In total, he has raised over $44,000 for children's charities through his record attempts.
