A String of Car Thefts by Teens Inspired by TikTok Challenge, Sheriff’s Say

Five teens were arrested in Florida following a string of car thefts that police say were potentially inspired by a viral TikTok challenge.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they have "strong reasons" to believe the thefts were a part of the Kia and Hyundai TikTok challenge.
The challenge targets a design flaw in specific Kia models manufactured from 2010 to 2021 and Hyundai models manufactured from 2015 to 2021. This flaw allows thieves to bypass the ignition using a USB cable. The error does not apply to cars with push-button ignitions, according to police.
- Report: Car Thefts Are on the Rise in 2023
- Police Blame Viral TikTok Trend for 350% Spike in KIA Car Thefts
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: Report
- Neighborhood Bands Together to Hire Private Police to Deal With Car Thefts
- Nearly 5 Million Kia and Hyundai Cars Still Missing Anti-Theft Upgrades
- CNN Reporter Sees Her Own Car Broken Into While Covering California Auto Theft Wave
Police said they began investigating the burglaries on Aug. 3. "Persistence paid off" on Aug. 6, when police discovered a stolen gray 2016 Kia Soul while responding to a hit and run. Three were arrested on-site, and two others were identified shortly after. Police said the investigation continues.
"We urge all Kia and Hyundai owners to contact their dealers for software updates or explore other anti-theft solutions," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
In February, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Kia and Hyundai were providing free software updates to extend alarm sounds and require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn on the vehicle.
The administration stated that the upgrades were in response to a TikTok challenge.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Stray Cat Adopted by Ohio Library As Its New GuardianNews
- Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix HeatNews
- WATCH: Two-Legged Pooch Sprints Around in Luxury With New Mercedes-Benz WheelchairOffbeat Etc
- Couple Suing Over Rejected Foster Application: ‘Religious Families Should Be Allowed to Foster and Adopt’News
- Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to ItalyNews
- Teen Lifeguard Thankful for Surviving Lightning Strike: ‘If God Wasn’t With Me Then, I Would Probably Be Dead’News
- Bankman-Fried Sent to Jail After Leaking Writings of Ex-Lover, Now a Star Witness Against HimBusiness
- Hurricane Dora to Become Typhoon As It Crosses International Dateline After Fanning Maui FiresNews
- Family Ditches Electric Ford F-150 and Rents Gas-Powered Toyota to Finish Road TripNews
- 86-Year-Old Makes up for Lost Love by Greeting People at WalmartNews
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in MauiNews
- Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions After Authorities ‘Ransack’ House, Mulling LawsuitNews