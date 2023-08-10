A String of Car Thefts by Teens Inspired by TikTok Challenge, Sheriff’s Say - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

A String of Car Thefts by Teens Inspired by TikTok Challenge, Sheriff’s Say

The vehicles targeted in the TikTok challenge are made by Hyundai and Kia, according to the The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The cars targeted in the TikTok challenge are Hyundai and Kia models with a design flaw.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Five teens were arrested in Florida following a string of car thefts that police say were potentially inspired by a viral TikTok challenge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they have "strong reasons" to believe the thefts were a part of the Kia and Hyundai TikTok challenge.

The challenge targets a design flaw in specific Kia models manufactured from 2010 to 2021 and Hyundai models manufactured from 2015 to 2021. This flaw allows thieves to bypass the ignition using a USB cable. The error does not apply to cars with push-button ignitions, according to police.

Read More

Police said they began investigating the burglaries on Aug. 3. "Persistence paid off" on Aug. 6, when police discovered a stolen gray 2016 Kia Soul while responding to a hit and run. Three were arrested on-site, and two others were identified shortly after. Police said the investigation continues.

"We urge all Kia and Hyundai owners to contact their dealers for software updates or explore other anti-theft solutions," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

In February, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Kia and Hyundai were providing free software updates to extend alarm sounds and require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn on the vehicle.

The administration stated that the upgrades were in response to a TikTok challenge.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.