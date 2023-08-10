A String of Car Thefts by Teens Inspired by TikTok Challenge, Sheriff’s Say

Five teens were arrested in Florida following a string of car thefts that police say were potentially inspired by a viral TikTok challenge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they have "strong reasons" to believe the thefts were a part of the Kia and Hyundai TikTok challenge.

The challenge targets a design flaw in specific Kia models manufactured from 2010 to 2021 and Hyundai models manufactured from 2015 to 2021. This flaw allows thieves to bypass the ignition using a USB cable. The error does not apply to cars with push-button ignitions, according to police.

Police said they began investigating the burglaries on Aug. 3. "Persistence paid off" on Aug. 6, when police discovered a stolen gray 2016 Kia Soul while responding to a hit and run. Three were arrested on-site, and two others were identified shortly after. Police said the investigation continues.

"We urge all Kia and Hyundai owners to contact their dealers for software updates or explore other anti-theft solutions," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

In February, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Kia and Hyundai were providing free software updates to extend alarm sounds and require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn on the vehicle.

The administration stated that the upgrades were in response to a TikTok challenge.