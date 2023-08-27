Strengthening Tropical Depression to Move Through ‘Powder Keg’ Before Hitting Florida
Warm ocean temperatures fuel stronger storms that are wetter and cover larger geographic areas
As Tropical Depression 10 moves through the Atlantic on a trajectory for Florida, some experts warn that higher-than-average temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico can rapidly intensify storms that cross before they make landfall.
The tropical depression formed over the Yucatan Peninsula, in the Caribbean, on Saturday, and is projected to strengthen into a hurricane in a matter of days. The depression's path will take it directly through the Gulf of Mexico.
While this year’s hurricane season was already projected to be busier and more intense than usual, this particular weather system is especially concerning to meteorologists.
This summer’s record-breaking heat has raised the Gulf of Mexico’s surface temperature, which provides extra power to would-be hurricanes.
“The Gulf of Mexico is like a powder keg,” meteorologist Matthew Cappucci told The Intel Drop, in July.
“We can’t guarantee that a storm will spark up, but if one does, there is copious oceanic heat content – fuel – to help it overachieve.”
Warm ocean temperatures fuel stronger storms that are wetter and cover larger geographic areas. Increased ocean temperatures also prompt more evaporation, in general, which in turn leads to increased rainfall, according to CNN.
This was the case with Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Ian, according to the Intel Drop.
The National Hurricane Center warned that this depression could shift into a tropical storm at any time, in a Sunday advisory. As the system travels over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it could rapidly intensify into a hurricane.
Rapid intensification is defined as when the sustained winds of a storm increase to 30 knots within a 24-hour period, according to the National Hurricane Center.
These storms can be more dangerous than typical hurricanes because people in impacted areas have less time to prepare.
Based on current projections, the tropical depression could develop into Hurricane Idalia by Tuesday and hit Florida by Wednesday.
