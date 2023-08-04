Streamer Kai Cenat Taken Into Custody After NYC Giveaway Descends into Chaos - The Messenger
Streamer Kai Cenat Taken Into Custody After NYC Giveaway Descends into Chaos

The NYPD called for its highest level of emergency mobilization as the crowd became unruly

Juliana Pignataro
Kai Cenat Prince Williams/WireImage

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was taken into custody Friday after a giveaway he hosted in New York City's Union Square descended into chaos, NBC News reported.

'Numerous' other arrests were made, according to NBC, though the exact number had not yet been released and officials had not yet confirmed other arrests.

It was not immediately clear what charges Cenat might face. Footage posted to social media showed him being taken into custody.

Many of the individuals in the crowd were young fans of Cenat, ABC7 New York reported.

A Level 4 mobilization was called in response to the chaos, meaning that all resources in the five boroughs were called to the area. Some 1,000 officers were called to respond, according to NBC News.

Video from the area showed a massive crowd erupting into mayhem in a scene riddled with debris, paint and overturned construction equipment. Union Square was mostly cleared of people by 5 p.m. EST as authorities had pushed the crowds to disperse.

Cenat had previously hyped the giveaway on social media. He announced he would be giving away a PlayStation 5 and encouraged his fans to show up.

