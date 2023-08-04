Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot

'He will absolutely get banned if he’s live on Twitch,' Piker said.

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kai Cenat being protected by security escort during riot caused by giveaway.Twitch / Kai Cenat

Popular streamer Hasan Piker predicted Friday that Kai Cenat will be banned from Twitch for livestreaming his giveaway-turned-riot in New York City.

Cenat, who has 6.5 million followers on Twitch, was taken into police custody Friday amid the chaos, according to NBC News. He had told his followers he planned to give away gaming consoles in Union Square, but the event quickly erupted into mayhem. Cenat briefly streamed part of the incident on Twitch.

“He will absolutely get banned if he’s live on Twitch,” Piker, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform, said. "Twitch will definitely ban him for this.”

"I hope nobody gets hurt, obviously," he added.

Read More

The crowd quickly swarmed Cenat, and footage from the scene showed people chasing him, standing on vehicles and throwing objects including construction materials.

Cenat streamed video which showed throngs of fans rushing him as he left his vehicle, forcing his entourage to shelter him as they pushed toward Union Square.

Twitch did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.

It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, Cenat would face. 'Numerous' others were also arrested, NBC News reported, though officials did not publicly confirm how many.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.