Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot

Popular streamer Hasan Piker predicted Friday that Kai Cenat will be banned from Twitch for livestreaming his giveaway-turned-riot in New York City.

Cenat, who has 6.5 million followers on Twitch, was taken into police custody Friday amid the chaos, according to NBC News. He had told his followers he planned to give away gaming consoles in Union Square, but the event quickly erupted into mayhem. Cenat briefly streamed part of the incident on Twitch.

“He will absolutely get banned if he’s live on Twitch,” Piker, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform, said. "Twitch will definitely ban him for this.”

"I hope nobody gets hurt, obviously," he added.

The crowd quickly swarmed Cenat, and footage from the scene showed people chasing him, standing on vehicles and throwing objects including construction materials.

Cenat streamed video which showed throngs of fans rushing him as he left his vehicle, forcing his entourage to shelter him as they pushed toward Union Square.

Twitch did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.

It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, Cenat would face. 'Numerous' others were also arrested, NBC News reported, though officials did not publicly confirm how many.