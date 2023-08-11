Stray Cat Adopted by Ohio Library As Its New Guardian 

When you visit the library in Swanton, Ohio, you might be greeted by a furry feline.
Three-month-old Benny the cat has become a familiar face amid the stacks of books at this quaint library, located 20 miles from Toledo, according to local station WTOL.
The library's adult services coordinator, Anna Burwell, rescued Benny from the Wood County Humane Society after he was thrown out of a moving truck, per the outlet.
As soon as Burwell started bringing Benny to work, library visitors, especially children, were quick to warm up to him.
"The kids love him," Burwell told the station. "He likes to pop in to see what the kids are up to, then passes out.”
Word has spread about Benny's frequent visits to the library with Burwell, prompting curiosity from strangers.
"We've had a couple of people come up to the desk and ask for him," Burwell said.
Given the widespread affection for Benny, Burwell is considering certifying him as a therapy animal.
"Benny is a good listener,” she said. “He makes the children feel comfortable.”
