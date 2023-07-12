Stranger Donates Taylor Swift Tickets after 13-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Gets Scammed - The Messenger
Stranger Donates Taylor Swift Tickets after 13-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Gets Scammed

Elsa Wiemerslage and her family lost $1,000

Published
Yelena Dzhanova
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A man gifted Taylor Swift concert tickets to a 13-year-old girl diagnosed with Leukemia.

The young girl, Elsa Wiemerslage, and her family were scammed out of tickets for Swift’s "Eras" tour, as reported by KSHB. They had planned to attend her concert in Kansas City, Missouri, and lost $1,000 in the scam.

Elsa was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of five and has been experiencing kidney failure due to her treatment.

She recalled the moment when she started getting into Swift’s music. "When I was at St. Jude for my third transplant, I really fell in love with Taylor Swift," she told the station. "She’s a great performer, her acts are beautiful. She’s just an amazing artist."

Upon hearing her story, Frank Mackey, a resident of Olathe, Kansas, decided to gift her the tickets. Mackey, who had recently received a transplant, empathized with Elsa.

"He's super sweet, super awesome," Elsa said about Mackey. "I couldn't sleep 'cause I was so excited. I was so excited all day; I just wanted to be at the concert."

