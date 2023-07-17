Stranded Sailor and His Dog Survive for Months Alone in Hostile Sea

An Australian man was rescued after spending two months stranded in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of only rainwater and raw fish alongside his dog, Bella, local outlet 9News reported.

Tim Shaddock 9News/Screenshot

Tim Shaddock, 54, and Bella had set off from La Paz, Mexico toward French Polynesia in April, but a storm damaged their small catamaran a month into the trip. Shaddock's communication systems were destroyed in the storm, leaving no means to call for help.



A helicopter spotted the pair earlier this week, and a nearby tuna trawler picked them up to take them back to Mexico for medical treatment.



The doctor charged with treating Shaddock told 9News he had "normal vital signs" and was in stable condition.



Ocean survival expert Mike Tipton compared Shaddock's ordeal to the 2000 Tom Hanks film Cast Away, in which a plane crash survivor lives on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific.



Tipton said that nearly all ocean-survival stories happen in warmer climates because colder waters can quickly lead to hypothermia.



But Shaddock also used his expertise and resourcefulness to survive: "He did the correct thing of minimizing activity in the hottest part of the day to reduce sweating," Tipton told Sky News.



Still, Shaddock should consider himself lucky that he was ever spotted at all. "People need to appreciate how small the boat is and how vast the Pacific is," Tipton said. "The chances of someone being found are pretty slim."



A small canopy on Shaddock's boat also helped protect him from the sun.



"I've been through a very difficult ordeal at sea and I'm just needing rest and good food because I've been alone at sea a long time," Shaddock said in a video. "I've not had enough food for a long time."



Shaddock will likely spend a few months in recovery, slowly returning to a typical dietary routine. Bella also appears to be in good health and is expected to survive.