Stranded Residents, Tourists Desperate to Leave Maui Sleep in Island’s Airport – and Wait

Tourists and displaced residents are flooding Maui’s main airport as they try to leave the island in the wake of deadly fires.

About 11,000 visitors flew out of Maui Wednesday, according to state transportation director Ed Sniffen.

But many were left camping out in the airport on Wednesday night, waiting for an available seat. Many had missed earlier flights because they couldn't get to the airport on time due to road closures.

Passengers try to rest and sleep after canceled and delayed flights while others wait to board flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on August 9, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Airlines were expected to have around 2,000 airline seats available Thursday. He said another 1,500 are expected to leave.

Passengers try to sleep on the floor of the airport terminal while waiting for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Maui County officials said a “mass bus evacuation for visitors” to get to Kahului Airport would resume at 8:30 a.m. local time Thursday.

Hawaiian Airlines is asking people who have not have travel booked to avoid going to the airport due to crowding. The airline says it has seats available but to book on its website before going to the airport.

They are being flown to Honolulu where the Hawaii Convention Center was being turned into a temporary shelter with at least 2,000 cots.

State officials said while most people have bypassed the center and are booking rooms on their own, most hotels in Honolulu are now at full capacity. There are still beds outside of the city, however.

At least 36 people are known to be dead after fire tore through historic Lahaina. Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people were injured.