Stranded Residents, Tourists Desperate to Leave Maui Sleep in Island’s Airport – and Wait
Many of those camping at the airport had nowhere else to go after missing their flights
Tourists and displaced residents are flooding Maui’s main airport as they try to leave the island in the wake of deadly fires.
About 11,000 visitors flew out of Maui Wednesday, according to state transportation director Ed Sniffen.
But many were left camping out in the airport on Wednesday night, waiting for an available seat. Many had missed earlier flights because they couldn't get to the airport on time due to road closures.
- Thousands of Tourists Stranded at Maui Airport as Wildfires Create Chaos
- Tourists Given Little Time to Evacuate Maui Hotels and Residents Forced to Leave Pets Behind As Wind Gusts Spread Wildfires
- Maui Residents Forced to Flee Into Ocean to Escape ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire
- 911 Service in West Maui Is Not Available as Devastating Fires Rage
- Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires
- Stunning Video Shows First Daylight Look at Beach Town Destroyed by Maui Wildfires
Airlines were expected to have around 2,000 airline seats available Thursday. He said another 1,500 are expected to leave.
Maui County officials said a “mass bus evacuation for visitors” to get to Kahului Airport would resume at 8:30 a.m. local time Thursday.
Hawaiian Airlines is asking people who have not have travel booked to avoid going to the airport due to crowding. The airline says it has seats available but to book on its website before going to the airport.
They are being flown to Honolulu where the Hawaii Convention Center was being turned into a temporary shelter with at least 2,000 cots.
State officials said while most people have bypassed the center and are booking rooms on their own, most hotels in Honolulu are now at full capacity. There are still beds outside of the city, however.
At least 36 people are known to be dead after fire tore through historic Lahaina. Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people were injured.
