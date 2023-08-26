Stormy Daniels Has Last Word on Trump’s Weight
'Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin!'
Adult film star Stormy Daniels delivered a scathing dig Friday at Donald Trump's stats when he surrendered in Georgia claiming he's 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.
"Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin (laughing til crying emoji)!" she tittered in a tweet.
Then for the coup de grace: "I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them."
Lots were still buzzing about Trump's weight (and height) claims Friday.
According to jail records Thursday night, Trump has lost 25 pounds and gained an inch since his last weigh-in.
That occurred, ironically, 4 months ago when he was charged regarding hush-money payments to Daniels to conceal their alleged sexual encounter shortly before the 2016 presidential election.
The weight was also significantly less than when Trump was in the Oval Office (243 pounds in 2019). Despite the suspicious stats, Trump loves to make fun of Chris Christie's girth.
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough scoffed Friday that the "self-reported" numbers provided "one of the moments of levity" during Trump's booking in Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to face 13 felony charges linked to his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.
Scarborough, who pointed out that he is 6-foot-4, noted that he has stood next to Trump "several times."
He indicated that 6-foot-1 could be a stretch for the former president, and guessed he has typically weighed "70 or 80 pounds" north of 215.
