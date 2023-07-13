Storms Dumped a Foot of Rain on Parts of Mississippi, Prompting Rescues, Flash Flood Warnings

Slow-moving thunderstorms across the south on Thursday dumped roughly a foot of rain in parts of Mississippi, prompting rescues and flash flood warnings, according to multiple reports.
The towns of Louisville and Ackerman in central Mississippi were inundated by rain falling at a rate of 2-3 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.
- Flash Flooding Inundates Central Nebraska, Prompting Water Rescues
- Water Rescuers Save Kentucky Flood Victims After Dangerous Weather Smashes Northeast
- One Dead in Florida Tornado as Flooding Hits Panhandle and Heavy Rain Brings Dangerous Conditions
- Texas Flash Flooding Overtakes Dozens of Drivers, 20 People Rescued
- Heavy Rains and Hail Knock Out Power in Colorado, Prompt Flood Watch
Up to 12 inches of rain has already fallen and another 3-5 inches are expected.
A number of rescues have been underway to free people in flooded homes and vehicles.
"We’ve had several vehicles go head first into deep water," Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told Fox Weather. "In two locations, we have two vehicles that are underwater completely."
No injuries have been reported.
In Louisville, several roads have been washed out even as the rain continues to fall in sheets, he said.
"Many of the surface streets in Louisville are underwater; the highways are underwater," Pugh said. "Several roads and highways are closed."
"The water is getting steadily deeper at this point, and it is making it hard to respond to people in homes and residences," Pugh said. "We’re urging people that if they need us, we will get to them, and for them to try to stay safe until we can get there and get them saved."
Roads and streets are also flooded or closed in Ackerman, and there was a report of a building with a collapsed roof.
"We’ve got everybody in the field that we can get into the field at this point," Pugh said.
He said the flash flood emergencies will remain in effect until late Thursday afternoon.
